Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 125.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 607,373 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

