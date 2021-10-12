Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.