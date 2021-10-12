Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $95,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $168.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.