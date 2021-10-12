Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $82.05. 29,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,020. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,698.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

