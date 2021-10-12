Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.
Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $82.05. 29,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,020. Novartis has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,698.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.