Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Update

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, an increase of 680.1% from the September 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Novonix stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 166,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,114. Novonix has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

Get Novonix alerts:

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.