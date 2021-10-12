NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 12.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of NOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

