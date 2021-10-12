NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

