Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NUS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.83.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.