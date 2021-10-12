NuCypher (NU) One Day Volume Hits $24.51 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $197.46 million and approximately $24.51 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00044336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00219989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00095075 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,305,430,574 coins and its circulating supply is 679,750,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

