Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. 6,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

