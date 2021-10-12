Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NUW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. 6,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $17.77.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
