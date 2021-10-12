Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.76% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

