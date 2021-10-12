Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of JRO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,645. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

