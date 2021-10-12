Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. 1,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.