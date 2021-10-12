Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.
NMZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $15.86.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
