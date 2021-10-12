Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.

NMZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

