Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 80,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $48,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

