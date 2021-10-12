Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NQP opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $15.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

