Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,718. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
