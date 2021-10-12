Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:JPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $10.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

