Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE:JPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $10.07.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
