Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NAD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,942. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

