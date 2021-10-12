Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NAD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,942. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
