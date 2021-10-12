Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 1st

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

