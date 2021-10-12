Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NXR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 18,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

