Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:JSD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

