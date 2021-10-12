Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Nuvve stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Nuvve has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $230.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvve during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvve by 126.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

