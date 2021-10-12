Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $2,999,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,701,414.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 928,806 shares of company stock valued at $50,101,018. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 15.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. 2,690,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,156. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

