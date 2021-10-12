Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

OCDDY traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. 17,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,732. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

