Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $7.69

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $8.74. Ocugen shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 417,674 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $208,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $513,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,376. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ocugen by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $1,542,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2,375.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 565,275 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

