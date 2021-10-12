Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.96

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.96 and traded as high as $29.00. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 43,638 shares.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $266.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a current ratio of 15.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.
