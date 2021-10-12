Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.96

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.96 and traded as high as $29.00. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 43,638 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $266.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a current ratio of 15.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

