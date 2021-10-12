OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $26.55 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 321,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,545,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,240,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

