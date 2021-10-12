OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 652,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,062,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock remained flat at $$100.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 133,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average is $102.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $77.34 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

