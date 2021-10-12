Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

