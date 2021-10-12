Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. WBB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.
NASDAQ:OMER opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $447.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $23.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $6,435,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.
About Omeros
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
