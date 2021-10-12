Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. WBB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $447.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $6,435,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

