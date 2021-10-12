Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after buying an additional 274,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,054,000 after purchasing an additional 405,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,835,000 after purchasing an additional 87,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,789,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

