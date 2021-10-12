Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

