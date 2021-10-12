ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.29.

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get ON24 alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,612 shares of company stock worth $15,913,427.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTF opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. ON24 has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.57 million and a P/E ratio of 14.91.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.