Open Predict Token Price Hits $0.11 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $113,810.49 and approximately $343.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

