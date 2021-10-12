Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stake Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $116,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.