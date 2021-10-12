OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) vs. Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Head-To-Head Comparison

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and Standard Chartered’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $7.00 million 3.20 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Standard Chartered $20.90 billion 1.02 $724.00 million $0.36 18.83

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Risk & Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OptimumBank and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Chartered 1 3 2 0 2.17

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 7.82% 3.24% 0.27% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OptimumBank beats Standard Chartered on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

