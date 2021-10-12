OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $176,807.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 65.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00062557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00122989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,356.37 or 1.00157633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.35 or 0.06176462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

