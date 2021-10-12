Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.56 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

ORC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

