Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $128.06 and last traded at $128.84. Approximately 1,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.73.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ørsted A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 19th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average of $149.65.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.