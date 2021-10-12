Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

