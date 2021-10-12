Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Trading Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 72 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.