Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of PTVE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 82,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,789. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.50.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth $21,734,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,023 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 397,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,392,000 after purchasing an additional 313,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

