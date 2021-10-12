Palfinger’s (PLFRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Palfinger in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Palfinger alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PLFRY opened at $43.00 on Monday. Palfinger has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Palfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.