Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 1,806.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:PANDY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. 3,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $835.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANDY. Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

