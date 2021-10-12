Pangolin Reaches One Day Volume of $2.33 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $24.71 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00122496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00077694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,091.63 or 1.00258030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.98 or 0.06239769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

