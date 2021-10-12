Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

