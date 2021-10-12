Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$20.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.34.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at C$207,846. Insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.