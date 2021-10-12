Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.64

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.64 and last traded at C$20.50, with a volume of 38941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.08.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,846. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.