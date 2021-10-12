Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $3.18 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

